New lease on life for old mill property in Sturgeon Falls

The old paper mill property in Sturgeon Falls will see redevelopment in the next few years. The property has sat empty for more than 20 years and officials in West Nipissing say the land has a lot of potential.

In total, more than 50 acres of empty land between Highway 17 and the Sturgeon River is set to be redeveloped.

“It’s such a beautiful piece of land right in the centre of town, when we were able to require it as a municipality we knew there would be really great potential, said Kathleen Rochon, the mayor of West Nipissing.

“The initial report has just been released back with a development strategy for the property.”

Consultants have looked at and made a plan for the property, and while in the early phases, there’s a lot in the works.

“It is a very large opportunity to create a riverfront park and trail system along the Sturgeon River,” said Michelle Blom of Republic Urbanism.

“Out from the riverfront park we see a falls district, a development district with highway commercial on Highway 17, a small neighbourhood centre with more urban commercial units and also a residential area with low- to mid-density units.” There’s no price tag on the project as of now, but Rochon said the municipality is hopeful funding will come along.

“There are a number of funding options through the provincial and federal governments,” she said.

“Since this is considered a brownfield site redevelopment, as a former heavy industrial site I think there will be programs for us to leverage.”

“It really will depend on the Phase 2 environmental assessment,” Blom added.

“It really depends on obtaining a development partner and creating that master plan. A ballpark (estimate) would be tens of millions but it really depends.”

Rochon said shovels won’t be in the ground for some time but when it does happen, she said a full transformation of the property will only help the municipality to continue growing.