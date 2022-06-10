New legislation to better protect children’s rights receives unanimous support from N.B. MLAs

New stand-alone child welfare legislation that was introduced by the New Brunswick government last month received unanimous support from all members of the legislative assembly Friday.

The Child and Youth Well-Being Act was created as a result of a comprehensive review of the province's child protection system more three years ago.

The province says the new legislation is child-centred, rather than parent-centred, and takes the views and preferences of the youth in question into greater consideration when making decisions.

Additional services will also be provided to young adults between the ages of 19 and 25.

“The Child and Youth Well-Being Act sets provisions for children and youth apart to better protect them, to provide enhanced support services for children with disabilities, and to improve the adoption process,” said Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch.

“The new legislation focuses on the interests, protection, participation and well-being of children and young people, and the health and well-being of families. It recognizes the critical nature of early detection and intervention in matters where the well-being of a child or young person may be at risk.”

Following testimony presented at the legislative assembly this week by advocacy groups, the province introduced eight amendments to address concerns related to the rights of the child, the child’s voice in decisions made, and child or youth placements.

The province says the amendments also recognize that Indigenous children and youth are entitled to the timely provision of services.

Last month, Fitch said the new act would help modernize portions of the 40-year-old Family Services Act. He hopes it will also make it easier for frontline workers to do their jobs.

“Most importantly, this new legislation includes a mechanism for future review five years after proclamation and every seven years thereafter,” said Fitch. “This will provide regular opportunities to bring forward any necessary changes.”

New Brunswick's Department of Social Development is drafting regulations to support the act, which will involve a consultation process and will conclude by the end of the year or by early 2023.

“As we did with this legislation, we intend to take the necessary time to develop the best regulations possible guiding the care and support provided to our children and youth,” said Fitch.

“Children and youth are some of the most vulnerable members of our population. We must continue to strive to provide the best services and programs possible to support their needs.”