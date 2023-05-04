New Lego exhibition combines art and engineering at Telus World of Science

Art and engineering collide in the newest exhibition at the Telus World of Science Edmonton.

The Art of the Brick features more than a million pieces of Lego, which have been snapped and stacked into more than 100 sculptures by Los Angeles artist Nathan Sawaya.

Sawaya said he started working with Lego around 15 years ago when he was working as a lawyer in New York City.

"After a long day at work, some people go to the gym. For me, I want to create something," he added. "Eventually [I] just left it all behind to be a full-time artist that plays with toys."

While it's not a common medium, Sawaya said it's one that's approachable and exciting for people from all age groups.

"They can relate to it because they're familiar with Lego as a toy, but yet it's art, so they can connect with it on a different level," he said.

Lego lovers heading to the Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) can expect a little bit of everything on display.

Art aficionados can take in Sawaya's original sculptures or his 3D recreations of famous artworks, including Michelangelo's David, Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night and Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

The exhibit also features a 20-foot Lego Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton and a collection of other animals, including a gallery of Lego-infused photography created in collaboration with photographer Dean West.

"There's one section, a whole story, of preservation of ecosystems," said Alan Nursall, TWOSE president and CEO. "And you're seeing the Lego animals in their natural ecosystems in photographs.

"It's really quite extraordinary. There's a wonderful combination of science and art."

An artist's job is to inspire, Sawaya said, and he hopes that people leave the exhibit excited about the possibilities of Lego.

"The great thing is, at the end of the exhibition is a lot of loose lego bricks, so if they are inspired they can grab some Lego bricks and make their own creation," he added.

The collection will reside at TWOSE until October.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb