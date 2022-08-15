'New level of making memories': Face to Face campaign to help expand Hospice transportation program

The 20th annual Hospice Face to Face campaign kicked off Monday with the news funds raised this year will help expand the transportation program.

Funds will help to support the G.E.N.I.E Program (Granting Exceptional N’ Impactful Experiences) which offers patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice residences or in their own home, the chance to request special outings or trips.

“Whether they want to go to the beach, whether they want to see Christmas lights, whether they want to go see a family at a wedding, we'll be able to put them in here,” Hospice executive director Nancy Brockenshire said. “Take care of them and get them to their spot safely.”

Currently, the transportation program only offers rides to medical appointments for patients, but starting this fall an ambulance will be available for various outings.

“Go by their favorite home, go by a field, go by to where they used to walk or its favorite gardens, favorite scenery. Again, it just opens up a whole new level of making memories,” Face to Face campaign founder John Fairley said.

More than 40 paramedics and support staff with Windsor-Essex EMS have signed on to form a volunteer transportation team to help patients travel anywhere in the region.