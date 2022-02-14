New licence will allow paramedic graduates to work sooner in Nova Scotia

A new licence will allow graduating paramedics to get to work sooner in Nova Scotia.

Graduates of Medavie HealthEd’s Primary Care Paramedic Program within Nova Scotia, and equivalent accredited programs elsewhere in Canada, are now eligible for a restricted temporary licence.

"Paramedics are a critical part of our emergency health system. They are highly skilled and undergo a full 11 to 12 months of training before they graduate," said Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release Monday.

The licence will allow new grads to work under the supervision of a paramedic with at least two years of experience while they wait to write the Canadian Organization of Paramedic Regulators exam and gain full licensure.

"I am so pleased to see this decision from the College of Paramedics of Nova Scotia that will help get more paramedics on the job faster. This is the kind of change that will help improve access to care for Nova Scotians,” said Thompson.

The Canadian Organization of Paramedic Regulators exam is offered four times each year.

In the past, the province says some graduates have waited months to write the exam and get their licence, depending on the availability of spaces and graduation timing. With the implementation of the new temporary licence, the province says graduates can begin working up to six months sooner.