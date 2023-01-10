New Liskeard high school remains closed following threat

After students were set to return to class following winter break, Timiskaming District Secondary School remains closed a second day following a threat received over the weekend towards the safety of staff and students.

Ontario Provincial Police started the investigation involving the Temiskaming Shores area high school in New Liskeard around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The District School Board Ontario North East said on Monday in-person classes were expected to resume Tuesday, however, students are continuing with remote learning.

"DSBONE respects the continued investigative process by the OPP regarding the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Timiskaming District Secondary School is closed Tuesday and students will engage in remote learning. TDSS looks forward to welcoming all students back to in-person Wednesday," the school board said in an email statement to CTV News on Tuesday morning.

No details have been provided about the nature of the threat other than the school board said OPP is working to determine its credibility.

Following the news, families with students at a nearby elementary school have been expressing concern on social media.

The principal of New Liskeard Public School, Paula Walker, sent a letter to parents on Monday stating there is no threat to students or staff and the threat is specific to the high school.

School board spokesperson Stephanie Shaw told CTV News no other schools in the area are affected.

OPP Const. Chris Hawkins told CTV News in an email the investigation is still ongoing and the decision to remain close is made by the school.