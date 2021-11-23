New location for Indigenous-led winter homeless shelter

Atlohsa Family Healing Services, which is heading the winter response for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness, says the temporary shelter will now be located on the grounds of the Parkwood Institute.

The shelter was initially planned at the former River Road Golf Course, but a fire that caused an estimated $1 million in damage forced a change of location.

In a statement, Atlohsa said the new site -- a partnership with the City of London and St. Joseph's Health Care -- will be at Parkwood, with land backing onto Westminster Ponds.

It builds on a partnership Atlohsa had already established with St. Joseph's for the Biigajiiskaan Indigenous Mental Wellness program.

"We are very excited to be able to offer an Indigenous-led winter response in a safe location that meets the needs of our community members and staff,” said Raymond Deleary, executive director of Atlohsa, in a statement.

“We have been overwhelmed with positive community response following the fire at River Road, and we extend our gratitude to those who have reached out with offers of support. Prior to colonization, there was a place in our communities for everyone. The support we have received from St. Joseph’s and the wider London community reminds us of our shared values of kindness, respect and inclusivity,” he added.

Roy Butler, president and CEO of St. Joseph's, said they are honoured to be working with the city, Atlohsa and the Indigenous community.

"We need to work together to find meaningful solutions that address homelessness in our community and we are thankful to be able to support this urgent need."

The city says the loss of River Road as an option was "very difficult," and they appreciate the efforts being made by both St. Joseph's and Atlohsa to find a new location.

Kevin Dickins, deputy city manager of Social and Health Development, added, “The Indigenous-led temporary shelter site is a critical part of our winter response. We will continue to work closely with Atlohsa and are committed to supporting them as they deliver this important service this winter.”

A 54-year-old City of London employee, Michael Peter Belanger, has been charged with arson causing damage to property in connection with the suspicious fire at River Road.

Belanger owned a home that had been listed for sale just a few hundred metres from the east end facility.

The fire, in the early morning hours of Nov. 7, caused significant damage to the former clubhouse, but additional trailers at the site were not damaged.

Belanger is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022