New location for marine patrol training
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
After closing its doors at the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst last year, the Provincial Marine Training program is reopening at a new location.
"A new partnership between the Town of Gravenhurst and the Residence Inn by Marriott has enabled the training to continue in Gravenhurst and on Lake Muskoka," the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.
"The Provincial Marine Training program will run throughout the month of May."
Each course is designed for police officers who patrol the waterways and is two weeks long.
OPP Const. Samantha Bigley told CTV News in an email, the program would not be able to operate at all if it weren't for the partnership between the town, hotel and OPP.
