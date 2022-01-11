New lofts, retail and boutique hotel proposed in Walkerville’s 'Distillery Square'

A development dubbed ‘Distillery Square’ is currently underway in Walkerville which is being touted as “history transformed into an urban lifestyle,” featuring loft-style condo units, restaurants, retail and even a boutique hotel.

“We’ve got Hiram Walker’s here, the Walkerville Brewery, we’ve got all the history of the brewing and the distillery history that goes along with Windsor,” says Mike Brkovich, who owns the Hiram Walker rack-house buildings emblazoned with the name ‘Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. Distillers’ at the corner of Wyandotte Street and Argyle Road in Walkerville.

The two buildings on that property will soon be revitalized into a luxury condo and a boutique hotel, says Brkovich, who is partnering with The Rosati Group for the renovations and restorations of the historic buildings.

The rear structure will be home to the condominium, which will soon be “restored and transformed” into lofts, which will include “incredible” building amenities, says Brkovich.

The front building will host the boutique hotel, featuring 40 unique units for visitors to the area.

“If you don’t want a cookie-cutter experience, you’re going to come into the boutique hotel here, experience the great restaurants here in Walkerville,” Brkovich says.

“Distillery Square will honour the legacy of success that was started in 1858,” says a blurb on the website. “It will continue writing the story of community enrichment all while preserving Walkerville’s distinct historical significance.”

As part of the development, office, restaurant and retail spaces will be available within the square — which also strives to create an enhanced street presence.

“When you walk around the neighbourhood and see the great architecture from 100 years it really has a warmth to it and an attraction as well,” he says.

Brkovich tells CTV Windsor the market conditions and real estate values are what make the developments possible — but he looks at this as more of a way of preserving pieces of the historic neighbourhood.

”Walkerville has been doing great in the last 10 years, but along with the other properties that we have assembled, we believe this development is going to significantly change Walkerville, improve the amount of residential units here,” he says.

“I think the Rosatis and I look at it as a legacy project where we can preserve and protect a number of these significant historical buildings and make a difference in our community.”

It also ties closely with the city’s current districting plans for the neighbourhood, which include celebrating its distilling and prohibition past through public art, streetscaping and beautifying some public spaces.

Brkovich currently owns eight properties in the neighbourhood and says master plans are in the works to see how they all fit into his vision.

He estimates construction on the Hiram Walker buildings will begin within the next six months and could be complete in three to five years.