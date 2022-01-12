New London, Ont. based study using advanced imaging to pinpoint prostate cancer

A new joint study involving Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ont. seeks to optimize treatments for prostate cancer patients.

“We have started to look at ways to integrate advanced imaging to help better understand the amount of cancer in the prostate and the location of cancer in the prostate to help guide radiation treatments,” says Lawson scientist Dr. Glenn Bauman.

Computer Tomography (CT) scans don't reveal the exact location of the cancer in the prostate.

“What we are doing in the study is integrating two other forms of imaging; magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scans, both of which can give information on the exact location of the cancer,” says Bauman. “This will allow us to refine the radiation treatment and to target the cancer with more intensified radiation.”

Advanced imaging will also detect if the cancer has moved into other areas of the pelvic region, helping to target all possibilities and lessen the chance of the cancer coming back.

Fifty men will be used for the study at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont.

The work also involves Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto.

“This is a smarter tool that will help us more accurately know what patients have,” says Andrew Dr. Loblaw from Sunnybrook.

“We will know if they have more of a metastatic disease and who has localized disease. Cure rates are better when you know exactly what you are trying to cure.”