New long-term care home in Liverpool, N.S. will increase single-bed rooms, improve accommodations

Liverpool, N.S. will soon be home to a new long-term care home that will increase single-bed rooms and improve accommodations in the area.

In a news release from the province on Wednesday, it says the new facility will include 96 beds and replace Queens Manor and Hillsview Acres, which currently have a combined total of 90 beds.

The release goes on to say a request for proposals will be issued for a project manager who will support design and construction.

"There are long wait lists for long-term care and that's not acceptable. That's why we are taking action and building or renovating more than 2,500 new single-bed rooms over three years," said Barbara Adams, minister of seniors and long-term care. "This new facility in Liverpool will be among the first of these projects. With the addition of these beds, we can provide peace of mind and improve access to care for more Nova Scotians."

Provincial officials say planning and design work will begin immediately once a project manager is chosen.

In the new facility, all residents will have single rooms with washrooms.