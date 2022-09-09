New Lotto 6/49 draw starts next week and these are the rules

A brand new and “bigger” Lotto 6/49 is coming next week to players all across the country, and those who play have a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots twice each week.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced the new Lotto 6/49 will start on Sept. 14, and detailed the updated rules of the game.

There will be two draws with the new Lotto 6/49: The “Classic Draw” and the “Gold Ball Draw.”

The "Classic Draw" will become the new main draw, where ticket-buyers play quick pick or select their six numbers, and it will have a set $5-million jackpot for each and every draw. There will also be extra prizes for matching up as few as two numbers together on one selection.

The new “Gold Ball Draw” is a 10-digit number that comes with each ticket, OLG said. As soon as a winning number is drawn, a separate Gold Ball Jackpot Draw will determine what jackpot the winner wins.

This will either be a guaranteed $1 million prize or the Gold Ball Jackpot, which is a growing prize that starts at $10 million and can go up to $68 million.

But before the new rules come into effect, there will be a final “special” draw on Sept. 10.

Since it is the last draw of the current Lotto 6/49, Saturday’s game is set to clear-out all jackpot prizing as there is not going to be any carry-over to the new game next week.

This means the jackpot will be given to any selections that line up with all six main numbers on one line, or if no player has the winning 6/6 selection, the prize will be handed out and divided among winners in the 5/6+Bonus, 5/6, and 4/6 prize categories.

On Wednesday, the new Lotto 6/49 will have a $5-million jackpot with the “Classic Draw”, and a $10 million “Gold Ball” jackpot.