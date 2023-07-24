New LTC home in Chatham-Kent to open in 2026

The provincial government announced details of a redeveloped long-term care home in Chatham-Kent on Monday, which will feature 160 LTC beds for the region.

St. Angela’s Meadow Care Centre is part of the Ontario government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Congratulations to St. Angela’s Meadow Care Centre on their ground-breaking for an upgraded, modernized home. Our government is fixing long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today marks a significant milestone for Chatham-Kent. When construction is completed, 160 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

The new 160-bed home will be built on a new site in Chatham and will provide 61 new and 99 upgraded beds in private and semi-private rooms.

St. Angela’s Meadow Care Centre is a redevelopment of the previously named Meadow Park Nursing Home and is expected to welcome its first residents by spring 2026.

"Today, in breaking ground, this is a tangible step forward in the redevelopment of our Meadow Park Community from 99 to 160 licensed beds. We will begin to transplant our strong roots so we are built on a firm, solid foundation as we transition from Meadow Park to St. Angela’s Meadow Care Centre,”Anne-Marie Rumble, administrator of Meadow Park Nursing Home.

The new building will feature larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home. The design is centred around five ‘resident home areas’, each of which creates a more intimate and familiar living space with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms for up to 32 residents.

Once completed, the home will also be part of a campus of care, which helps integrate the long-term care home into the broader health care system and ensures residents can conveniently connect to the care they need.

In addition to projects like St. Angela’s Meadow Care Centre in Chatham, Ontario is supporting another two projects in Chatham-Kent, including the development of long-term care homes in Chatham and Blenheim. These three projects will provide 84 new and 268 upgraded long-term care beds, for a total of 352 beds built to modern design standards.