New lunchtime pastime: Brown Bag Bocce in the Exchange

The Exchange District BIZ is giving people a little push to get out of their COVID-19 slump.

After months of being cooped up, the organization decided to help ease people back into their social game with some lunchtime “Brown Bag Bocce.”

It’s part of the weeklong “Love the Exchange” neighbourhood celebrations that include patio parties, concerts and even laser tag.

"We're just trying to get people a little nudge to get out there, to do something, to socialize a little bit. It's a little hard. We're all a little out of practice so this is just one way we can encourage people to come out," said Lindsay Somers, the coordinator for Brown Bag Bocce.

Somers said the bocce games are an opportunity for coworkers to leave their cubicles and get out for their lunch break, enjoy some fresh air and see what the Exchange District has to offer.

It is also an opportunity for some people to meet their colleagues in person for the first time as Zoom meetings have been the primary source of communication for many for the past while.

Bocce ball games take place daily all week from noon until 1 p.m. at Stephen Juba Park and everyone is welcome, even if you don’t live in the Exchange District.

“We’re getting back into (a) routine, getting to work and school so the Exchange District just wants to remind people that this a great place to come enjoy and spend time,” said Somers.

A full list of all the activities and performances is available on the Exchange District’s website.