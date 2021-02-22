As of Monday, air travellers entering Canada are now required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and must quarantine for at least three days in an approved hotel, both at their expense.

International flights into Canada are now only landing in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

The federal government program has made arrangements with specific hotels for a mandatory three-day quarantine period on the traveller's own dime.

While the federal government announced the cost to travellers would be approximately $2,000 per person, The Canadian Press has confirmed with some of the participating hotels that the expense to travellers for the mandated three-day stay, which includes accommodations as well as food, is significantly less.

Partner hotels in Calgary include the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel and the Acclaim Hotel.

Once a traveller presents a negative COVID-19 test after 72 hours in the supervised hotel, they will be permitted to head home to finish out the remainder of the required 14-day quarantine period.

Violators could face up to $750,000 in fines or six months in jail.

Some travellers coming into Canada have told CTV news that booking a room has proven to be challenging, with hours-long wait times on the government phone line and no online booking tool option.

At land border crossings, people driving into the country must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the United States within 72 hours of arrival at the border.

Self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings.

There are exceptions for essential travellers.