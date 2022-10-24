New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results

Municipal election results are now in for Waterloo region cities and townships, as well as Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.

From a new mayor in Waterloo, to an upset in Cambridge, here are the highlights from a busy election night in the area.

Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett has unseated incumbent Kathryn McGarry to become the next mayor of Cambridge.

With 22 out of 47 polls reporting, Liggett had 10,924 votes, or 46.6 per cent while McGarry had 9,908, or 42.2 per cent.

In the past four years on council, Liggett and McGarry often found themselves on opposite sides of contentious issues. McGarry voted in favour of a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site at 150 Main Street. Liggett opposed. Liggett opposed the massive warehouse development near the village of Blair. McGarry voted in favour.

Dorothy McCabe has come out on top among four contenders vying for outgoing Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky’s vacant seat.

McCabe received 9,543 votes, just 331 votes ahead of Shannon Weber who finished less than two percentage point behind.

Speaking after her victory, McCabe said it was her vision for the moving the city forward that won over voters.

“I think it’s about the future. It’s about setting a strategic vision," McCabe said." A city like Waterloo that’s progressive, that’s full of really smart and caring people, that’s what they wanted. Waterloo has done some really great things in the past, and we need to do some really great things going forward, and I think that’s what really resonated with people."

Waterloo voters also elected three new faces to councillor positions Monday night.

Incumbent Karen Redman has secured a second term as Chair of Waterloo regional council.

Redman recieved 73 per cent of all ballots cast. Runner-up Brendon John Da Costa received 21 per cent of the votes, while Narine Dat Sookram received six per cent.

Redman said budget will be her top priority heading into a new term.

“It will be budget right away. We have inflation. We are one of the fastest growing metropolitan census areas in Canada so there are lots of things we need to balance — competing needs and priorities so I think that will probably be job one for the new council,” Redman said.

In a councillor race that featured 30 candidates, both incumbent councillors seeking another term, Michael Harris and Jim Erb, were re-elected.

They’ll be joined by six new faces, as well as city and township mayors.

Kitchener

Colleen James

Michael Harris

Kari Williams

Robert Deutschmann

Cambridge

Doug Craig

Pam Wolf.

Waterloo

Jim Erb

Chantal Huinink

Natasha Salonen has been elected mayor of Wilmot Township.

Salonen claimed outgoing mayor Les Amstrong’s empty seat with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Wilmot councillor Jenn Pfenning for the position.

Wilmot council will look entirely different for at least the next four years, as the three incumbent councillors were all defeated. Stewart Cressman, Kris Wilkinson, Harvir Sidhu, Lillianne Dunstall, and Steven Martin will represent the area.

Kevin Davis has narrowly secured a second term as mayor of Brantford.

With all polls reporting, Davis had 9,220 votes or 45.9 per cent of all ballots cast. Three-term Brantford city councillor Dave Wrobel was just 208 votes behind with 44.9 per cent.

A close race has ended, and three-term city councillor Martin Ritsma has been elected mayor of Stratford.

Ritsma beat out two other contenders for outgoing mayor Dan Mathieson’s vacant seat.

Ritsma received 4,350 votes, or 37.8 per cent of all votes, according to the City of Stratford.

He has been part of council for 12 years, serving two terms as deputy mayor.

Incumbent Berry Vrbanovic has been re-elected for a third term as mayor of Kitchener.

Vrbanovic was declared as the winner by the CTV Election Team at 8:54 p.m. With all 78 polls reporting, Vrbanovic had 26,846 votes, or 80 per cent of the vote.

All of the seven Kitchener councillors seeking another term were re-elected. There will be three new faces around the council table.

Jason Deneault won in Ward 3, claiming John Gazzola’s vacant seat.

Ayo Owodunni was elected Ward 5 councillor. The seat was previously held by Kelly Galloway-Sealock.

In Ward 10, Aislinn Clancy secured Sarah Marsh’s vacant seat.

Voters have decided incumbent Cam Guthrie will represent the City of Guelph for a third term as mayor, while five new faces will be joining him on council.

Erin Canton in Ward 1, Carly Klassen in Ward 2, Michele Richardson in Ward 3, Linda Busuttil in Ward 4, and Ken Yee Chew in Ward 6 are all first-time councillors.

Incumbent Sandy Shantz has secured a third term as mayor of Woolwich.

Shantz captured 3,929 votes, defeating two-term Woolwich councillor Patrick Merlihan who received 2,857 votes.

The voters have selected several new people to represent them as trustees for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

Those returning are Scott Piatkowski and Kathleen Woodcock in Waterloo/Wilmot, Cindy Watson in Cambridge/North Dumfries and Mike Ramsay and Joanne Weston in Kitchener.

The new faces are as follows:

Fred Meissner in Wellesley/Woolwich.

Bill Cody and Carla Johnson in Cambridge/North Dumfries.

Marie Snyder in Waterloo/Wilmot.

Meena Waseem and Maedith Radlein in Kitchener.

Tracey Weiler, the lone Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee who ran for another term in the 2022 municipal election has been re-elected.

Kitchener/Wilmot will be represented by Tracey Weiler, Kathy Doherty-Masters, Wendy Ashby and Renée Kraft.

Waterloo/Wellesley/Woolwich will be represented by Linda Cuff and Sally Fuentes.

The election of the three positions available in the Cambridge/North Dumfries has been temporarily suspended.