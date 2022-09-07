New memorial entrance coming to Ross Bay Cemetery to mark 150th anniversary

A new memorial entrance is being constructed at the historic Ross Bay Cemetery in Victoria to mark the property's 150th anniversary.

According to the Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria, Ross Bay Cemetery does not currently have a main entrance gate, and there's no signage marking the registered Canadian Historic Place.

The society now plans to build a memorial gate at the Stannard Street entrance of the cemetery, with construction planned for later this month.

Construction is expected to wrap in January, ahead of the cemetery's 150th anniversary on March 1, 2023.

The Ross Bay Cemetery was built in 1873 and is now home to about 30,000 interments across 27.5 acres.

Many headstones are ornate and were carved locally, according to the cemeteries society. Famous local figures interred at the cemetery include Sir James Douglas and Emily Carr.

The new memorial gate will include brass plaques that provide a brief history of the property, including an acknowledgement that the cemetery is located on Lekwungen territory.

"The Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria is dedicated to researching, preserving and encouraging the appreciation of Victoria’s heritage cemeteries," said the society in a release Wednesday.

Volunteers with the society work on cataloging, cleaning and restoring cemeteries, and conduct research and provide walking history tours.

Donations to the Ross Bay Cemetery gate project can be made on the Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria website.