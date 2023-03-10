New mental health centre for Alberta youth opens in Calgary on Monday

A new mental health centre for children opens in Calgary on Monday.

The facility, called The Summit: Marian & Jim Sinneave Centre for Youth Resilience, will provide mental health services to Albertans 18 years old and under, including no-cost therapy sessions and services to help manage acute and escalating mental health symptoms.

The Summit will be operated by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and has the capacity to serve up to 8,000 youth and their families.

"The Summit will provide young people with new and enhanced mental health services, all in one place, augmenting and integrating existing services provided by AHS and community-based partner agencies," said a provincial news release.

"In partnership with AHS and the University of Calgary, it will be one of the most research-intensive community-based mental health facilities for young people in Canada."

On Friday, the provincial government announced that should Budget 2023 be passed, the summit will receive $10 million annually from Alberta’s government for operating expenses.

"Many mental health challenges begin at a young age, and children and youth in Alberta deserve the very best care," said Nicholas Milliken, minister of mental health and addiction.

"The urgent and intensive care The Summit will offer provides children and teens with expertise, and in an environment tailored for them to succeed," Jason Copping, minister of health, added.

The Summit was built by AHS in partnership with the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation (ACHF) through fundraising efforts and donations.

"Thanks to our wonderful community, young people now have a place just for them, specially designed to help them grow stronger and more resilient," said Saifa Koonar, president and CEO of the ACHF.

"We hope every person who walks through the Summit doors will feel all the love and support that has gone into creating it."