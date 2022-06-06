New mental health centre for youth opening in Comox Valley

A new Foundry facility, which provides a range of mental health supports for youth, is opening in the Comox Valley, the province announced Monday.

Foundry centres offer free and confidential supports for health, mental health, and substance use for youth and are designed for each specific community they open in, according to the B.C. government.

In addition to the regular health supports, Foundry Comox Valley will also offer sexual health care, primary health care, peer support, social services and employment support for young people.

The facility will be operated by the John Howard Society of North Island and other community partners.

The province is contributing $800,000 to launch the centre, while the John Howard Society of North Island is fundraising the remaining $1.4 million to open the facility.

Foundry Comox Valley is the 12th Foundry site to open in B.C., including two others operating on Vancouver Island in Victoria and Campbell River.

Seven more Foundry centres are in development, according to the province, including one on the island in Port Hardy.

"The opening of Foundry is great news for young people in the Comox Valley," said Mitzi Dean, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development in a statement Monday.

"This means young people will now have a non-stigmatizing point of access to a range of services they need, when they need it," she said. "I’m hopeful that Foundry will help many on their pathway to hope."

Online Foundry services are available for any youth in B.C. aged 12 to 24 on its website.