New mental health day hospital set to open in Cape Breton next spring

A new day hospital offering mental health treatment for people in Cape Breton is set to open next spring.

The hospital will be located at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.

The province says the hospital will provide an additional point of care for people living with a mental illness, as well as intensive treatment for people during the day so they can return home in the evening.

"This day hospital recognizes that not everyone needs around-the-clock hospital care. Expanding the pilot here in Sydney will mean that more Cape Bretoners stay closely connected to family and community while getting the help they need,” said, Brian Comer, the Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, in a Monday news release.

According to the province, pateitns will receive care from a psychiatrist, mental health nurses, and social workers through individual psychiatric treatments and therapeutic group programs.

An occupational therapist, a recreation therapist and a pharmacist will also be on staff.

Comer was asked during Tuesday's announcement whether the province and the Cape Breton area are currently short when it comes to psychiatrists.

"I think recruitment and retention is an issue, not just in eastern Nova Scotia, but across the province. I think, having worked in this sector a number of years myself, I think what I’ve been hearing in Cape Breton is that there's a positive shift in the culture," he said.

The new hospital will be open seven days a week with an initial capacity of 10 people per-day, with an expected increase of 15.

"As someone who has personally experienced mental health challenges and who now supports those pursuing wellness, I know the difference this hospital will have in bridging a gap in the services we are able to provide,” said mental health peer supporter Cameron Rankin. “With the addition of a day hospital, patients can access more flexible supports that meet their unique needs and give them the best opportunity to pursue recovery and wellness.”

Hospital admission will be arranged through community mental health clinics and emergency departments. Those discharged from inpatient psychiatric care will also be eligible to receive follow-up care at the day hospital.

The new mental health day hospital will be the second of its kind in Nova Scotia.

The province says the mental health day hospital in Halifax has reduced wait times for hospital psychiatric care and increased the availability of inpatient psychiatric beds for those requiring urgent or crisis care.

Comer says the new Sydney day hospital will free up inpatient beds for other medical needs as well.

"The positive is -- it acts as a relief valve for those inpatients where it's needed."

Nova Scotians can call the Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service at 1-855-922-1122 to be matched with appropriate mental health and addictions services.