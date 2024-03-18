New mental health unit supports young adults at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital

Island Health, the province and parents are celebrating the gradual opening of a new mental health unit at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital.

It quietly opened in November 2023 by reshaping the hospital’s psychiatry unit so there would be a dedicated space for people aged 17 to 26 who need specialized, in-patient care for acute mental health challenges – such as psychosis, mood and/or substance use disorders.

“Every young person experiencing a crisis needs access to care and stabilization, the opportunity to build skills and resilience, and to get back to living their lives in community,” says Grace Lore, B.C.’s minister of children and family development.

Island Health received a $750,000 budget increase to enhance staff and reconfigure the unit, which formerly brought young adults into care with adults of all ages.

A mother who helped provide input on the creation of the unit remembers how the prior system wasn’t a fit for her teen.

“Kelsey was admitted to 1South in 2017,” says Jill Duggan. “She had just been transferred from ICU where she had been on life support after her second suicide attempt. She was terrified upon her arrival. Although she received good care, it was not the best place for Kels.”

Duggan says her daughter was discharged with a “solid-sounding” care plan that eventually broke down over capacity issues and communication between services.

She says Kelsey lost her mental health battle and died in November 2020.

“She was so funny. So huggable. She loves cooking in the kitchen and a good card game,” says Duggan. “Kelsey was full of a light that spread to all those around her.”

Duggan believes she could’ve really benefited from the peer support program that’s now in place in the new unit. The 16-bed area also includes counsellors, mental health workers and group programming focusing on cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectical behavioural therapy and relaxation movement.

“To our patients and to those who love and support you, we listened. We heard you. We learned the all-ages in-patient units were not working well for you,” says Island Health board chair Leah Hollins.

The health authority says since the soft-launch in November the program has been operating at capacity due to demand.

“I know that Kelsey would be happy that there’s a young adult unit now. A place supported by people who are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment,” says Duggan. “What really gives me hope is that this dedicated team recognizes that this work doesn’t stop here today.”