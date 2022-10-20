New metal detectors at Scotiabank Centre causing delays, issues in Halifax's downtown

Michael Bublé concertgoers have been urged to show up early at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Friday night.

“We just want to make sure that people have lots of time to get into the venue,” said Erin Esiyok-Prime from Events East.

Events East also took to social media to ask ticketholders to, "arrive no later than 7:15 p.m. to ensure they are in by show time.”

The issue is the recent installation of 18 metal detectors which are slowing people down when entering the venue.

“They are located at all of the entrances in the venue," said Esiyok-Prime. "And we have staff to point people to all of the shortest lines. Our focus is to get people in as quickly as possible.”

The metal detectors were installed last Friday.

One person on social media called the recent delays “ridiculous” and said she, “was in line for 30 minutes last night.”

Scotiabank Centre management is asking for patience.

“We have to make sure our fans at our partners are safe, and this is one way we can do that," said Esiyok-Prime.

Fans needing to rush off earlier to the concert could cause a drag on downtown business.

“I’m concerned people will make a different choice and not eat at our restaurant,” said Wooden Monkey owner Lil MacPherson.

Durty Nelly's Irish Pub manager Eugene McCabe said the goal is to ensure customers get a table, get fed and make it to the concert on time. To achieve that, he's bringing in extra workers.

“We will make sure we have a lot of staff on and make sure a lot of staff to take care of people," said McCabe. "It just makes it easier to manage expectations for everybody."

According to Paul MacKinnon from the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, metal detectors and managing large crowds are some of the elements that go with a growing downtown core.

“There was a time, not that long ago, when if you were going to a Mooseheads game you could show up at 6:59 p.m. and just breeze in and catch the first period," said MacKinnon. "Those days are over, obviously, and this is going to be an adjustment.”