New mining partnership puts college students in the driver's seat

The latest technology being used by miners is now in the hands of mining students at Collège Boréal.

The school has launched Projet MOSS in partnership with Dynamic Earth, CEWIL Canada and NSS Canada.

The Miner Operated Survey System, or MOSS, is underground surveying software. It has some of the latest technology used by mining giants.

"This training allows students not just to learn about it but to use it, be familiar, be comfortable and be able to, if there's an issue, they can troubleshoot it to get back on track," said Jeff Lafortune, professor and program coordinator.

Students at Dynamic Earth are getting hands-on experience using MOSS. It integrates mine design specifications and drawings, providing real-time information to miners, geologists and engineers.

"This allows the students to be comfortable, they're underground, there is rock under them, there is rock over them," said Lafortune.

"This allows them to recognize some of the dangers that might be present in the mines of today."

"It's a good experience, it helps really see what the job is and helps getting comfortable underground. It's just really a great idea for the students," said student Zachary Dube.

The partnership aims to help fill some of those vacant jobs in the industry.

"Our students, when they graduate, they're going into the surveying field and Dynamic Earth offers us the classroom," said Lafortune.

"Having the people, having the tools and having the environment just makes for an awesome learning outcome for our students."