New mobile medical clinic aims to support Indigenous peoples in Simcoe Muskoka
The Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle and Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Indigenous Primary Care Team received a new $257,000 mobile medical clinic to care for Indigenous peoples in Simcoe Muskoka.
"It's always been our wish to have a mobile clinic so we can reach our Indigenous population in and around the region that are having trouble accessing health care," said Lynn Monague-Sauve, Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle president.
Funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the federal government made the medical clinic on wheels possible.The mobile clinic will offer a wide range of services in a holistic, culturally-grounded way and run on a schedule working with various community partners.
"There's going to be addictions counsellors, nurse practitioners and nurses staffing the vehicle," Monague-Sauve added.
Staff believe this will be a game changer in limiting barriers faced by Indigenous peoples across the region.
The clinic will be officially operational in roughly three to four weeks after the final planning stages, and schedules are completed.
