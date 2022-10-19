New model for Indigenous child and family services

An Indigenous child and family service organization is working on a new service delivery model.

Niijaansinaanik Child and Family Services works with six First Nations in the north.

Its new 'Orange Standard' delivery model will allow Indigenous peoples to help children in the way they feel is best, moving away from legislation.

"What's going to be better is that it's going to be the inclusion of the communities, the inclusion of the elderly in the communities, rather than a provincially mandated protection agency," said Joanne Koehler.

"The communities and elders and leadership will have a say in how those services are delivered."

"I'm all for it," said Shania Splane, Indigenous youth advocate.

"I learned a little bit about it at the last meeting and it's based off the seven grandfather teachings, which I think is just so beautiful and that's (how) child welfare should be."

Officials said the organization is currently helping a large number of children and families.