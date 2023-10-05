New modular homes built in Leamington will help vulnerable youth and others in need

Leamington, Ont. was the site of a grand opening of modular homes Thursday morning, with the beneficiaries being vulnerable youth in need.

The effort is courtesy of the work done by the Bridge Youth Resource Centre and its local partners. In total, eight new homes are now complete and soon to be occupied.

The homes were supported with $1.8 million through the federal government Rapid Housing Initiative Program and $2.5 million fundraised by the organization itself.

The Bridge acknowledged with great importance that this milestone event would not have been possible without the Grow Grant they received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) from June 2020 to May 2023.

Krista Rempel, executive director of The Bridge Youth Resource Centre, is grateful for the support from the public and private sectors to help in this effort which in turn will positively change lives.

"It means so much to us to have been able to complete this because they are affordable homes and for priority populations including youth that we serve,” said Rempel. “These are homes for those who need it most."

The affordable homes are dedicated to not only youth, but also women, seniors, Indigenous and Black Canadians.