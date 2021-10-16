New mountain bike trails open in North Bay

After two years of preparation, the North Bay Mountain Bike Association has officially opened the brand new 5km trails and pump track called 'Three Towers Trail Network.'

From beginner to advanced trails, there’s something available for everyone.

“We have lots of little loops, everything from beginner, to intermediate, to advanced,” said Connie Hoggart program director with the North Bay Mountain Bike Association.

“Some technical track, lots of really great rock slabs. The trails were designed to incorporate the natural landscape and for the flow,” she added.

“My favourite trail is out to Hillside Lake, there’s a gorgeous look out, now there’s a safe trail to get out there.”

More than 100 volunteers offered their time and hard work to design the trails, and Hoggart told CTV News the pandemic had a positive impact on this project.

“Moving the dirt, moving the rocks, the wheelbarrows. It was so amazing to see kids create what they’re riding on,” she said.

“I think covid for us was a bit of a blessing because people had free time. They brought that free time and their skills snd their passion for mountain bike development here.”

There’s close to 300 members apart of the local mountain bike association who now can enjoy the brand new trails, but the goal is to also attract people from all over the province.

“People are looking for these kinds of things, and they’re coming from the GTA to experience these kinds of trails, so it’s certainly a benefit to the city,” said Dave Mendicino, a city councillor in North Bay.

Officials said there’s also plans to add more trails next spring.