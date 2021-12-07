New MRIs to help cut patient wait times at Kitchener hospitals

The Ontario government is investing in new MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machines at St. Mary's General Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

“This investment brings the number of hospital-based MRIs serving the people of Waterloo Region from 1 to 3 and better aligns our community with MRI access available in other communities across the province,” said Ron Gagnon, President and CEO of Grand River Hospital, in a media release.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Mike Harris, the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga.

He said it's part of the provincial government's pledge "to end hallway health care and address wait times for diagnostic imaging."

Harris added that over the last decade the demand for MRI services has increased by approximately four per cent a year.

"Undoubtedly, countless individuals in our communities have had to travel to London, Hamilton or Toronto to get their medical diagnostic tests," he said. "This funding will make a huge difference to the people and families of Waterloo Region by reducing their travel time, wait times, and overall worry and stress about having their health care needs taken care of in a timely and efficient way."

The new machines are part of the government's $30 million investment to support MRI services in the province.

“As home to the Regional Cardiac Care Centre and Chest Centre, having access to MRI services at St. Mary’s for the first time in our history is both exciting and essential to support quality patient care at our hospital,” said Lee Fairclough, the President of St. Mary’s General Hospital, in the release.