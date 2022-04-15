New multi-use recreational courts open in North Bay

The multi-use recreational courts in downtown North Bay built for ball hockey, indoor soccer and basketball are now open to the public.

Although not quite complete, as lines still need to be painted on, city officials told CTV News the courts – located at Wyld Street and Oak Street East -- are often busy.

"The multi-use sport courts will get everyone active, get everyone involved in going outside," Johanne Brousseau, a North Bay city councillor.

"That’s what we want. We have such a short summer season that we want to be able to be out there and breathe the good air."

The courts are just the beginning of the project. Come 2023, a brand new 'pump track' will also be on location. A pump track is bicycle course that generates momentum with up and down body movements instead of pedaling.

"We will be starting construction this year of the 'all wheel park,' which will be around the courts," Brousseau said.

"It will be for users of BMX bikes, roller blades, skate boards and toddlers in strider bikes."

The city councillor also believes the addition of the 'pump track' will contribute to the continuing growth of North Bay.

"The gentleman with the idea of the skate park was travelling four hours away to enjoy a few hours with his son," she said.

"He’s anticipating a lot of people will drive to North Bay for this because it will be the biggest all wheel park in northern Ontario."