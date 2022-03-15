New multi-use trail opens at Windsor’s Meadowbrook Park

A new multi-use trail at Meadowbrook Park in Windsor’s east end is now open and ready for park-goers to enjoy.

The park recently received a new 410-metre asphalt recreational trail thanks to $181,040 in funding support from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

“So happy for the residents of the Meadowbrook Community who use this park extensively,” Ward 8 Counc. Gary Kaschak said in a news release. “This park trail widening and other improvements there will make a big difference moving forward towards our goal to have active and walkable neighbourhoods and parks. Terrific collaboration from the three levels of Government to bring this Community improvement to fruition.”

Last August, $3 million in joint federal and provincial funding was announced to improve parks, active transportation and facilities throughout Windsor. The Canadian government invested about $2.5 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the province invested about $640,000. The city’s combined contribution for the projects is about $255,000.

The new Meadowbrook Park trail is ready for use, with final restoration and asphalt coating to be finished in the spring.

In addition to the trail, five new benches and bench pads, three accessible ramps and curb cuts, two new waste receptacles, two recycling silos have been installed and 15 large caliper trees will be planted in the spring.

“Since the pandemic began in 2020, exploring Windsor’s parks and trails has become an everyday experience for many,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said. “Navigating public health guidelines has highlighted the importance of outdoor activity to support our physical and mental health. We’re grateful to upper levels of government for this much-needed funding boost that is helping to upgrade our infrastructure and strengthen the quality of life for Windsor residents.”

Various city parks, facilities and streets will be receiving upgrades and refurbishments as part of this ongoing project.