New mural at North Bay YMCA

A new mural at the YMCA in North Bay was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

It's on the front of the building on Chippewa Street and it's called 'Better Together.'

The mural is a collaboration between the YMCA, Clean Green Beautiful North Bay, the Stockfish Family Foundation and artist Carissa MacIntosh.

The artwork features multiple colours, sayings, designs and wording including 'community and inclusiveness.'

"We're better together, and that's absolutely true," said Harriett Madigan, chair of Clean Green Beautiful North Bay.

"If you gather here, come and have a conversation about public art, that's awesome. That's what art is meant to do -- bring people together."

As for the YMCA, the mural shows that it's a place for all people to gather.

"We welcome all walks of life, so it's apart of community, so it's just a beautiful paining to have up for all of our community to see," said branch manager Jay Mater.

"What stands out for the mural is everyone came together to do. Not just one person was responsible for this."