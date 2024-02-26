New mural at St. Boniface Hospital to bring bright spot to patients' day

St. Boniface Hospital has unveiled a new mural that will help to bring colour, joy, hope and strength into the lives of mental health patients.

On Monday, the hospital announced the creation of a new mural called ‘Outside Light,’ which is located in a tunnel that many mental health patients use to access the McEwen Building.

The mural is all about bringing outside light into a dark place, and features an array of bright colours and various shapes that line the 300-foot hallway.

“It has been transformed. It was a grey, dreary, really depressing and staff and patients travel this tunnel all day, every day,” said Nicole Aminot, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital.

“So artists have helped us transform this tunnel into something that’s just wow really. The colour puts a smile on your face.”

However, the mural is not only beneficial to those passing by, but also served as a therapeutic tool for those who created it.

Due to a partnership with Artists in Healthcare Manitoba, the team that produced the mural included some people who are patients themselves. This way, their work will improve the experience of others at St. Boniface Hospital, but also help with their personal healing.

“We had just an absolutely wonderful experience working with a group of outpatients, designing the mural and curating it,” said artist Toby Gillies.

The mural was also created in memory of Tom Carson, a former board member of St. Boniface Hospital and Artists in Healthcare Manitoba.