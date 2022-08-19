New mural unveiled outside Bissell Centre Thrift Shoppe

A brand new mural was unveiled on the side of the Bissell Centre Thrift Shoppe on 118 Avenue on Friday.

Local artist Soul started work on the mural on Monday, and wrapped up on Thursday evening.

The mural is called Ambrosia.

“It represents a number of things, but one of those things is bringing even increased vibrancy to the avenue and more community connection and community engagement, so that’s why we wanted to add a further touch to the community,” said Scarlet Bjornson of the Bissell Centre.

“If you go up 118 Avenue, you’ll see all the murals by so many different artists, and they’re really quite stunning.”

Funding for the mural came from a grant from the city.