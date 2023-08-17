New murals pop up in Sudbury ahead of weekend festival

Five muralists from across North America are in Greater Sudbury painting new murals ahead of the upcoming Up Here Festival.

The murals are in various locations in the city’s downtown core – including restaurants, offices and the Sudbury Theatre Centre, where the largest mural has been installed.

Japanese American muralist JUURI is painting the finishing touches on her mural which resides on the wall of Larch Street's Pho Noodle House.

JUURI told CTV News that her work is inspired by Japanese history and folklore. She said this piece is inspired by a Japanese firefighter from the 1600s.

"They had a distinctive look with full sleeve tattoos, so I'm going to add in the tattoos at the end, but this business is also a Vietnamese noodle shop so I wanted a lotus flower which is the flower of Vietnam," she said.

JUURI has painted 30 murals since transitioning from a studio artist to a muralist in 2014 – although this is her first time in Canada.

She said she was drawn to become a muralist because of its accessibility and its size.

"It's such a grand scale, everything is amplified," said JUURI.

"I like how anyone on the street can enjoy the art without buying an admission ticket so I enjoy seeing people's smiles."

Vancouver studio artist Jean Paul Langlois is painting a large, colourful mural at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. He said the piece is inspired by a combination of baroque hunting paintings and the work of a French artist and that this piece stays true to his style by being boldly colourful.

"Colour is my thing, my skill," said Langlois.

He told CTV News the process of painting and designing a mural can be long and a lot of work and some colours require multiple coats of paint.

"It’s a long day, some coats, some colour we have to do seven coats, some are more forgiving and cover a bit more so you have to do two or three, but it’s a lot of work," said Langlois.

With the festival starting Friday, the other three artists were busy working on their pieces before the rain arrived Thursday and were unavailable for interviews.

One of the other murals can be found behind restaurant Station 84 on Elgin Street, it is being designed by Katie Green. Green's work is a unique feathering technique resembling applying wallpaper.

Toronto muralist Yung Yemi's work can be found at Old City Hall Lane and Lisgar Street.

Sudbury muralist Maxine Lemieux's piece can be found near Cosmic Dave's on Elgin Street.

The Up Here Festival runs from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20.

