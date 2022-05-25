New murder charges laid in connection to 2021 death: Regina police

A second person is facing murder charges after a man was found dead in a Regina home during a fire investigation in December, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.

As a result, 36-year-old Nigel Franklin Cheslock was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of 24-year-old Morgan Blind.

Blind’s body was discovered inside a home on the 1400 block of Cameron Street after a fire had been extinguished.

Police launched a death investigation and the case was determined to be a homicide, RPS said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Percy Pascal was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder late last year.