A new trial in one of the city’s most high-profile murder cases is now underway.

Gurpreet Ronald and Bhupinderpal Gill are again standing trial for first-degree murder in the death of Gill’s wife Jagtar Gill.

Both entered pleas of not guilty in court Monday.

Jagtar Gill was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in her Barrhaven home on Jan. 29, 2014. It was her seventeenth wedding anniversary.

Ronald and Gill were convicted of first-degree murder in 2016 but an appeal court ruled the trial judge made a legal error when instructing the jury and ordered a new trial in 2019.

Ronald and Gill are being tried together but have separate defence teams.

The trial is expected to last 10 weeks.