New Mushkegowuk Grand Chief wants to 'see some action' from Pope Francis

The new Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, Alison Linklater, has been busy meeting with the chiefs of the seven First Nations she now represents since her election last week.

Linklater says healthcare is her top priority, with the COVID-19 pandemic revealing long-standing gaps that she wants to help solve.

"It really instilled a passion in me to help our people," said Linklater, a registered nurse who has held several key health and mental health roles in the council, including co-leading its pandemic task force and heading its mental health and addictions committee.

"I really want to be there for the Mushkegowuk people in moving forward and helping out with improving our health systems."

'There's always been so many gaps'

The council's first female grand chief said band members, particularly those on-reserve, have to travel long distances to access specialized services.

Linklater would like to improve that by having as many of those services as possible brought into First Nations communities.

She also has ambitions to improve healthcare on a regional level, to ensure ongoing support across Mushkegowuk Territory and ensure that health teams work well together.

These are all aspects of Indigenous healthcare that Linklater said has been lacking for decades, but were particularly exacerbated by this global public health crisis.

"Many of our members suffer from many chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, heart conditions," Linklater said. "There's always been so many gaps within our health systems."

Linklater hopes to form strong relationships with Canada's federal and provincial governments, to address persistent challenges.

Reaction to Papal apology

Watching Pope Francis' recent apology to Canada's Indigenous people for the Roman Catholic Church's involvement in the atrocities committed in the residential school system, Linklater said it left her cautiously optimistic.

As Fort Albany, Chapeau Cree and Moose Cree First Nations continue building plans to search for unmarked graves at the three former residential schools in their communities, she said while an apology is appreciated, people deserve more.

"It's going to be really a trying to time for our communities," Linklater said. "So this apology, it is a start, but I'd like to see some action behind it."

The Pope has promised to visit Canada in the days surrounding the Feast of St. Anne on July 26. Fort Albany's residential school bears the saint's name, the mother of Mary and the patron saint of Canada.

Working with Mushkegowuk chiefs

Meanwhile, Linklater said she will be speaking with the chiefs of those three communities to get updated on investigation efforts.

She is also looking forward to working with the council of chiefs on a strategic plan in May, after many communities participate in their spring hunt and prepare for the spring melt and ice breakup.

Linklater's term as Grand Chief lasts until August 2023, succeeding previous Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon, who retired from politics partway through his term last year.