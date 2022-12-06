New name suggestions sought for Sir John A. Macdonald and F.D. Roosevelt public schools

Following a meeting in late November, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is looking to rename Sir. John A. Macdonald and F.D. Roosevelt public schools, and they’re asking for naming suggestions from the public.

According to a press release from the TVDSB, on Nov. 29 trustees supported plans to rename Sir. John A. Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public School “due to both namesakes’ historical ties to racism and discrimination.”

Later this winter, the board will invite school and community members to submit suggestions to replace the names of both schools.

The deadline to submit name suggestions is until Jan. 6, 2023 at 12 p.m.

“A selection committee, comprised of trustees as voting members, and advised by school administrators, the superintendent for the area, the human rights and equity advisor and the Indigenous education advisor, will then create a short list of three names. These names will be put forward to the affected school communities to vote on,” the release reads.

The name ranked highest through the community poll will go to a future board meeting for approval.

Once the board approves the names for either school, the process will begin for updating any references to the name, such as signage, logos and documents.

More information can be found on the Thames Valley District School Board website.