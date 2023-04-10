iHeartRadio

New name? Three options considered for LaSalle waterfront park


LaSalle waterfront plans. (Source: Town of LaSalle)

The Town of LaSalle has narrowed the choice to three options for a new name for the waterfront at Front Road.

Town council wanted a name with "LaSalle" in it.

After extensive public consultations, here are the final options:

  • LaSalle Waterfront
  • Lasalle Waterfront Landing
  • LaSalle Waterfront Commons

The new name would rebrand 60 acres of waterfront that include the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one site.

The nearly $50-million waterfront project will include a walkable parkland and a 30-thousand square foot event centre, along with splash pads, and a sports zone.

The town will also designate a certain area of the park as the Gil Maure Festival Plaza.

Council is expected to make a final selection Tuesday.

