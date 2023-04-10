New name? Three options considered for LaSalle waterfront park

The Town of LaSalle has narrowed the choice to three options for a new name for the waterfront at Front Road.

Town council wanted a name with "LaSalle" in it.

After extensive public consultations, here are the final options:

LaSalle Waterfront

Lasalle Waterfront Landing

LaSalle Waterfront Commons

The new name would rebrand 60 acres of waterfront that include the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one site.

The nearly $50-million waterfront project will include a walkable parkland and a 30-thousand square foot event centre, along with splash pads, and a sports zone.

The town will also designate a certain area of the park as the Gil Maure Festival Plaza.

Council is expected to make a final selection Tuesday.