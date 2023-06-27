New Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferries arrive on Vancouver Island

The new passenger ferry link between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is one step closer to setting sail.

The Hullo foot-passenger vessels arrived from Vietnam on a transport ship over the weekend.

The boats are now tied up at Point Hope Maritime shipyard in Victoria's Upper Harbour.

The company says the service will begin in early August with tickets ranging from $39 to $59.

Each sailing is expected to take approximately 70 minutes.

The ferry service is also looking for crewmembers. There are currently nine job postings on the Hullo website, including for deckhands, ticket agents, maintenance and engineering.

Hullo's tentative sailing schedule will see the first sailing depart from Nanaimo at 6 a.m., and the last sailing will depart from Vancouver at 9:30 p.m., though Hullo says later sailings may be available for special events.