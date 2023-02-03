New nighttime tour takes visitors back in time in Midland
There's a new opportunity to take a step back a few hundred years during rare winter walks in Midland.
Sainte-Marie Among the Huron has launched a limited-time program that brings guests back into the 17th century. The Discoveries after Dark walks give people a look into the Jesuit mission at night.
"In the winter, you need an excuse to get out and do something new and fun, so I think that's the root of it," says Mikaela Lefaive, the marketing and media relations coordinator for Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons.
On the tours, guests will participate in a blacksmithing demo, sample historic teas in the longhouse and hear some Indigenous legends while learning about the historic buildings on site.
"We get a lot of people who come to first light and enjoy the historic site in the wintertime but don't get a lot of history," says Lefaive. "So this was our way of offering people a window into the story of Sainte-Marie among the Hurons in the winter."
The tours are running Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 until March 9. There are limited spots available.
