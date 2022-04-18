New non-resident property taxes in Nova Scotia forcing tough decisions on homeowners
Michelle Keall says she is considering selling her home in Nova Scotia because of the provincial government's new taxes on non-resident property owners.
Keall, who was born in Nova Scotia but lives in Ontario, says she spends about half the year at her Queens County house in order to be close to her family in the Bridgewater, N.S., area.
She said Monday in an interview the province's new taxes on non-resident property owners will add an extra $9,000 to the annual cost of the Port Mouton, N.S., home she's owned since 2014.
Premier Tim Houston's government imposed the taxes to help ease the housing shortage across the province by encouraging non-residents to sell their homes to locals.
The new taxes took effect April 1, and the government says it expects they will generate $81 million in revenue in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Nova Scotia imposed a five per cent transfer tax on non-residents who don't move to Nova Scotia within six months of purchasing a home and a new property tax of $2 per $100 of assessed value on homes owned by non-residents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
-
Number of employees returning to downtown workplaces on the rise: surveyA new survey from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ found about a third of the neighbourhood’s workforce is back in the office full-time, marking the biggest uptick since the organization started tracking this figure in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in OntarioA Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.