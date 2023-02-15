New North Bay arena moving forward after close city council vote
In a close vote Tuesday evening, North Bay city council decided to move forward with a new $52 million arena and community centre project.
The arena will be located at the Steve Omischl Complex with the federal government funding nearly half the projected cost.
Support for the project came from councillors Lana Mitchell, Chris Mayne, Justine Mallah, Mac Bain, Tanya Vrebosch and Deputy Mayor Maggie Horsfield.
"I voted yes because it's very clear that North Bay needs arenas. I don't think the wonderful citizens of North Bay have the money to foot the bill of a full arena," Mallah said.
"This option gives us a community centre that's worth $52 million for $26 million and I think that makes the most sense."
Those who voted against included councillors Gary Gardiner, Jamie Lowery, Mark King, Sara Inch and Mayor Peter Chirico.
"We're taking almost $16.7 million out of reserves to finance the project if it goes ahead, based on the tender," said Chirico.
"I thought there was other options we might have looked at but certainly it's the will of council to move this forward and it's democracy. So 6-5 or 11-0, it's the same vote and it's moving forward."
The project will now move to tender.
