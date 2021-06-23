New North Bay art gallery exhibit highlights Indigenous people’s resilience

A new art exhibit at the WKP Kennedy Art Gallery in North Bay is highlighting the "unseen resiliency" of Indigenous people after they have faced in the wake of troubling trials and tribulations.

As Indigenous communities heal in the wake of the discovery of the Kamloops gravesite, those involved say it's the right time to learn more about Indigenous struggles.

"This show we really wanted to portray the resilience. We selected works that mainly show human presence," said guest curator Gerry McComb.

The exhibit was organized and put together in less than a month by McComb and fellow guest curator Thaila Sarazin.

Most of the artwork is locally created and it's all from collections based in the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and North Bay Indigenous Hub.

"We've had a really good running and positive relationship with the art gallery as well as with the art community," said Sarazin.

The pandemic has certainly had a deep impact on First Nations and McComb said what he gets from the exhibit is a celebration of life despite hardships.

"I think it's very important for everyone to get out of their comfort zones and learn about the history,” he said.

In wake of the horrific discovery of the remains of 215 children found at a Kamloops residential school, the curators said the resilience of Indigenous people is now recognized more than ever.

Displays like this highlight that strength.

"We emphasize that the life is still here and that we do have people surviving and thriving," said Sarazin.

The exhibit will be on display at the gallery until mid-August. To view the exhibit, visit the art gallery’s website to book a time for an in-person viewing.