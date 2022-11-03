New numbers released by local realtor association good for some, not for others

Homes are selling but not like they used to, according to numbers released by the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

“You just don't put in a sign anymore and say ‘hey, it's gone in two days,’” said realtor Brad Bondy.

Comparing numbers from October of this year to October of last year, listings are down 11.7 percent. The average sale price is down 4.2 per cent and sales are down by 48.2 per cent.

“That's a significant drop in sales,” said Elica Berry, past-president of the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors. She says year-to-date the drop in sales is 21 per cent. Why?

“Possible recession and the interest rates. People are slowing down on buying,” said Berry. “We're thinking it is going into a buyer’s market. The shift is starting.”

Amy Bailey of Re/Max Preferred agrees.

“I think because of the inventory that's out there, buyers have more choices. They don't feel like they're just stuck to one house because they have to get something,” she said.

Donna White and her husband John didn’t want to play that game.

“As we put our house on the market obviously things started to change,” said Donna.

When looking for their next home prices were soaring which forced the Whites to take a step back.

“In the time it had been put on the market and the time we came in there had been several price reductions,” she said.

The Whites didn’t sell for what they could have but they didn’t overpay because of a corrected market.

“We got the house we wanted. The fact that we cooled off actually was to our advantage,” she said.

Although there was a big jump is pricing earlier this year, Berry says the market correction hasn't dented the big picture price wise. The average price year-to-date has gone up about 14 per cent according to Berry who, like other realtors, feels now is a good time to get into the market.

“That has been consistent in the last six months which is nice the market is not plummeting in any way but the average is still up there,” she said.

After years of sellers holding the power, it's the buyers turn.

“Now I can show you 15 or 20 homes before we put an offer in.” said Bailey. “I’m going under asking. $10,000 above asking. It doesn’t always work out in our favour but there’s more choices for them so we’ll just move on to the next house because eventually we will get a house for something we’re willing to pay.

For sellers, Bondy is preaching patience in the current marketplace.

“We have to educate the sellers on what's been sold lately,” Bondy said. “Not what's been sold back in February, March, April. What's been sold two weeks ago. Then come the realization their houses aren't $800,000.”