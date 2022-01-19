New nursing program coming to Canadore College, aims to address nursing shortage

Canadore College is launching a new stand-alone four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program at Canadore College.

The new program builds on recent changes by the province to allow colleges and universities to offer a bachelor’s degree in nursing to increase opportunities for students.

“Canadore College will offer a standalone nursing degree independent of a partner institution right here in North Bay,” said Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop.

“Given Canadore’s northern location, the college is in a unique position to address an acute regional need for nurses and our government is increasing choices and reducing barriers to high-quality, local education for students."

The first cohort of nursing students will start in September 2022. Canadore is also launching a new Registered Practical Nurse to BScN bridging program, which will start in September 2023.

It will allow students who have their diploma to further advance their studies to get their degree. Both programs combined can accommodate up to 60 students, meaning more staff will be needed.

“We are excited to begin providing greater access to people who want to pursue a nursing career and help meet the growing need for nurses in Ontario’s healthcare system,” said the college’s president and CEO George Burton.

Canadore has been delivering nursing programs in different formats for more than three decades, including the Collaborative BScN program with Nipissing University.

As part of the government’s $35 million investment to increase enrolment in nursing education programs in colleges and universities across the province, the province is also providing up to $136,000 to help increase enrolment in nursing programs at Canadore.