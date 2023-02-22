New nursing programs coming to New Brunswick
New Brunswick is hoping to bring in two new nursing programs.
The provincial government has granted conditional approval to Beal University in Bangor, Maine, and Oulton College in Moncton, N.B., to deliver bachelor of science nursing programs.
An assessment process for the designations is underway.
Though students can’t enroll yet, the schools can now publicly promote their intentions to offer a nursing program.
“Granting conditional approvals for these programs is critical to addressing the emerging demand for nurses and will help both institutions to adequately plan and promote these programs,” said Trevor Holder, minister for post-secondary education, training and labour.
The Maine-based university recently entered into a partnership with New Brunswick to provide training for nursing students at their Bangor campus.
The province hopes in approving the programs, it can help address the demand for nurses in the province.
“The dedicated, hardworking professionals in our health-care system deserve our praise and deserve a stronger health-care system,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch. “That’s why we are undertaking initiatives like this one under the Provincial Health Plan to increase the number of trained nurses.”
