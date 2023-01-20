New Omicron sub-variant ' Kraken' detected in Sudbury District

Sudbury's health unit says the new Omicron sub-variant, nicknamed the 'Kraken,' has been detected in the area.

The World Health Organization said this strain, also called XXB and XXB.1.5, is the most transmissible variant to date.

Public health officials said Kraken infections will make up over 20 per cent of all strains detected in Ontario this week.

The health unit is reminding everyone of the importance of continuing to practice personal protective measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting a bivalent booster when eligible.

“If it’s been more than six months since you completed your primary vaccination series, your last COVID-19 booster, or since your last infection, now is the time to get a bivalent booster dose,” said Dr. Imran Adrian Khan, a public health physician with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"Although children under five years of age are not currently eligible for a booster dose, it is strongly encouraged that they complete an initial vaccination series for protection against COVID-19," public health said.

It says a bivalent booster helps the immune system to remember how to recognize and fight COVID-19 and it provides greater protection against the Omicron strains of COVID-19 now circulating.

Other protective measures include:

Wearing a well-fitted high-quality mask when feasible indoors or in crowded spaces.

Use of outdoor spaces when weather permits.

Covering your cough or sneeze by using your upper sleeve or a tissue.

Washing your hands often or using hand sanitizer, especially after being in contact with others or being in a shared or public space.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands to prevent germs from entering your body.

Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

Staying home when sick.

Staying away from people who are sick.

Vaccine appointments can be made online or by calling 705-522-9200.