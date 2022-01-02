New online booking system for COVID-19 tests in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has launched a new online booking system for COVID-19 tests.

The new online site can be found through the WRH website with bookings opening up as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

According to a release form the hospital, you can also call book appointments by calling 519-973-4443. Phones are answered Monday - Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and you are asked to have your health card ready.

Ouellette campus covid-19 assessment centre

The move to a new online booking system for COVID-19 testing follows a Government of Ontario changes to testing criteria announced last week.

The new provincially mandated criteria permit only the following eligible individuals to book appointments for molecular testing at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre:

Symptomatic Patient-facing healthcare workers

Symptomatic Staff, volunteers, residents/inpatients, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, including Long-Term Care, retirement homes, First Nation elder care lodges, group homes, shelters, hospices, temporary foreign worker settings, and correctional institutions

Symptomatic outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered o includes those 70 andolder who have a risk factor including obesity (BMI ≥30), dialysis or stage 5 kidney disease (eGFR <15mL/min/1.73 m2), diabetes, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability of any severity, sickle cell disease,receiving active cancer treatment, solid organ or stem cell transplant recipients, or 50 and older if FirstNations, Inuit, or Métis with any of those risk factors

Symptomatic people who are under housed or homeless

Symptomatic elementary and secondary students and education staff who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school

Symptomatic/asymptomatic people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work

Symptomatic/asymptomatic people on admission/transfer to or from congregate living setting

High risk contacts and asymptomatic/symptomatic people in the context of confirmed or suspected outbreaks in highest risk4 settings, including hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes, other congregate living settings and institutions, and other settings as directed by the local public health unit

Individuals, and one accompanying caregiver, with written prior approval for out-of-country medical services from the General Manager, OHIP

Directed by Hospital to be tested before a medical procedure or treatment

Asymptomatic testing in long term care, retirement homes and other congregate living settings and institutions as per provincial guidance and/or directives, or as directed by Public Health

PUMA Clinic

There is no change to eligibility to book appointments for the PUMA clinic, which is only open to children age three months to 17 years with possible COVID-19 symptoms including:

Fever or chills

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches or body aches

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Poor feeding or poor appetite

New loss of taste or smell

Belly pain

Hours of operation for the PUMA Clinic 12 pm (noon) to 8 pm, seven days a week.

The link to book COVID-19 vaccinations remains unchanged and is available through WEvax.