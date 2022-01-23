New online map highlights winter recreation activities in Winnipeg

If you are looking for somewhere to skate, sled, snowshoe or ski, Winnipeg mapmaker Carol Cassell has a new online map to help you out.

Cassell has become known for guiding Winnipeggers to the best attractions, sales and activities the city has to offer throughout the pandemic.

“Not everyone is familiar with their neighbourhood or maybe they’re tired of the same sledding hill or skating rink and want to go someplace else,” said Cassell. “Now all that information is one place.”

This map differs from her other offerings in that she did not rely on user submissions. Details on city-maintained sites were found online but she gathered some insider tips on favourite local locations through community groups on social media.

The map provides 120 different locations to explore including St. Vital Park where Cassell and her daughter recently visited.

“I was surprised by how big and long the sledding ramps were. They were very fun and well kept,” Cassell said.

The winter activities map can be found on Facebook but Cassell said changes are on the horizon.

She is hoping to have a new website online this spring featuring all of her different maps in one location. They would include Halloween and Christmas themed homes, playgrounds and garage sales.

There are also plans to expand upon her winter options to include one for ice sculptures and even dog parks.

“It’s very rewarding. I get a lot out of knowing that I’m helping people, it really fills my cup,” said Cassell.

“And it’s a fantastic hobby that’s got me through the pandemic.”

If someone has a place they think needs to be highlighted on the winter activities map Cassell encourages them to email her the details at mappingwinnipeg@gmail.com